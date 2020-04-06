Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Identiv were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 178,335 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVE opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Identiv Inc has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.