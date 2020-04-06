Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,483,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 446,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $41.77 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

