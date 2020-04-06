Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 111,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

