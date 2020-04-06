Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDMO. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.42. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

