Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2,998.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

