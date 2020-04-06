Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.87 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 198,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

