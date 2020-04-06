Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 349,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,676,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 213,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 67,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Celestica by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $428.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.50. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

