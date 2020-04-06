Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 18,742 Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,876 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

