Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTIX shares. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

RTI Surgical Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

