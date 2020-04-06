Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,491,563 Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,491,563 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Ascena Retail Group worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASNA stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ascena Retail Group Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

