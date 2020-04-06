Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,100 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

