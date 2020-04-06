Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

