Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) & The Competition

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -700.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.22 billion $72.81 million -31.17

CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -13.25% -2,319.06% -4.13%

Volatility and Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 739 2745 3794 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.34%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) peers beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

