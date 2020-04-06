Rise Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a market cap of $468,869.10 and $429.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002301 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000337 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,501,013 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

