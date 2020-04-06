Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 385 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 341.17.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

