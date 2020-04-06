Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,841. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $200.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

