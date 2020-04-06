Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $23.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,566. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 270,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

