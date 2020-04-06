Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$23.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.27.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.18. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

