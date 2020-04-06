Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Sector Perform

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NGLOY opened at $7.43 on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

