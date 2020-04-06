Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.47.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.28. 7,922,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,614,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

