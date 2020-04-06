Ruff Market Cap Reaches $5.88 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $12.43 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

