Safe Haven Hits One Day Trading Volume of $114,195.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $500,787.06 and $114,195.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.02379536 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00293017 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

