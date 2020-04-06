Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

SGMO stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

