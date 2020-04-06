Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:SC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 44,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,501. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,016 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,380,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 433,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

