Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $71.30 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

