Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $47.93. 52,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,023. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,216,166 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.