Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 152.29 ($2.00).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Senior alerts:

SNR traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 62.50 ($0.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,465,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.53. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $268.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Senior’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.