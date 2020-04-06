ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

NYSE NOW traded up $13.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,806. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

