Sessia Price Reaches $0.0947 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Sessia has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $582,147.09 and $6.38 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

