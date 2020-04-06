Shaver Shop Group Ltd (SSG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 23rd

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Shaver Shop Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47. Shaver Shop Group has a 52 week low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of A$0.85 ($0.60).

About Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

