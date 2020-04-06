SingularityNET Price Up 4.2% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, DragonEX, Liqui and Binance. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $239,876.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

