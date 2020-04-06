Sintx Technologies’ (SINT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $890,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 696.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

