Sintx Technologies (SINT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sintx Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -696.23% -78.51% -46.48% Sintx Technologies Competitors -802.48% -96.82% -22.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 -$4.80 million N/A Sintx Technologies Competitors $1.42 billion $147.34 million -45.17

Sintx Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sintx Technologies Competitors 1159 3692 6106 354 2.50

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 735.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies peers beat Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.