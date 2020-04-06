Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 29,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,944. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $3,446,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

