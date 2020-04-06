South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 70,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

