Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,827 shares of company stock worth $8,180,703. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,074. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

