Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

