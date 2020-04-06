SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SP Plus stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SP Plus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

