SparksPay Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $6,174.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.