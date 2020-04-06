SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. 5,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.