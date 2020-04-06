Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EDTXF stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

