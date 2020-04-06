Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $60.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.87.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,859,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,348. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.