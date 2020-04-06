State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 530,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.