Stephens Trims DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Target Price to $20.00

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its price target cut by Stephens from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 4,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,252. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.93. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 479.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

