Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.