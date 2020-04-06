Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target to $35.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 253,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,577,000 after buying an additional 2,951,054 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after buying an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after buying an additional 610,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after buying an additional 382,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

