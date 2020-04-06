Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Delta Air Lines Call Options (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 83,955 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 55,970 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after buying an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,334,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,633,844. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.