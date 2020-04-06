SunTrust Banks Cuts Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Price Target to $10.00

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centurylink from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,480,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.