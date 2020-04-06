SunTrust Banks Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

NYSE:FMC traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

