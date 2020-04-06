Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SGC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.